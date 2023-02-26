Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $352.17 million and approximately $83.85 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001849 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00078120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00055701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026247 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

