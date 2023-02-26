Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,836 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

Shares of FDRR stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93.

