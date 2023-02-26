Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $231,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.9% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 214.6% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 411,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.