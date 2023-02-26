Financial Comparison: BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW) versus NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW – Get Rating) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) are both professional, scientific, and technical services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NeoGenomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 and NeoGenomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGenomics 0 4 8 0 2.67

Profitability

NeoGenomics has a consensus target price of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123.

This table compares BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 N/A N/A N/A NeoGenomics -28.30% -9.15% -5.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 and NeoGenomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 $25.89 million N/A N/A N/A N/A NeoGenomics $509.73 million 3.91 -$8.35 million ($1.16) -13.60

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoGenomics.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups. The Pharma Services segment focuses on supporting pharmaceutical firms in drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials and research. It also provides testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs from discovery to commercialization. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

