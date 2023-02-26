First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance

FBPI opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.