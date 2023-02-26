First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance
FBPI opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI)
