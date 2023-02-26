First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Position Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,372,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,319,683 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.19% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $176,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIBK. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $46.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 101.62%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

