First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) versus First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Financial Comparison

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 19.57% 14.93% 0.97% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

12.3% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and First Niles Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $147.59 million 1.51 $28.88 million $2.47 8.40 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Guaranty Bancshares and First Niles Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.89%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than First Niles Financial.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats First Niles Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

