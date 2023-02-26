First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,144,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $122,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $46.33 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

