First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp comprises 2.1% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,635,000 after acquiring an additional 383,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,315 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,300,000 after acquiring an additional 620,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

