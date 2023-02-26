First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,093 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

