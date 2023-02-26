First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,093 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
