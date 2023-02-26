First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Grows Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

