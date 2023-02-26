First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $20.42 Million Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. EZCORP makes up about 8.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $20,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in EZCORP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 40,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 197,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

EZPW stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $494.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

