First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Industrias Bachoco comprises about 1.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 881.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBA opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.69. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

