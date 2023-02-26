First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Limoneira makes up approximately 3.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 3.54% of Limoneira worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 12.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -499.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limoneira

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $52,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,290.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Further Reading

