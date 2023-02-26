Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,561 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.54% of Five Below worth $41,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $207.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.47 and its 200-day moving average is $162.09. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $212.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.