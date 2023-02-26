Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stake Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.48% of Five9 worth $131,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $71.20 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,695.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Barclays reduced their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

