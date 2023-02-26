Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.
Five9 Stock Performance
Shares of FIVN opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.83. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Five9
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five9 (FIVN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.