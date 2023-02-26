Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.83. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Five9

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

