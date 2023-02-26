Five9’s (FIVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.67.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $121.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

