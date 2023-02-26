flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Receives $12.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

FNNTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.70) to €9.00 ($9.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th.

flatexDEGIRO stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. flatexDEGIRO has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

