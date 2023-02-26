Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Abdiel Capital Advisors LP

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,780 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises approximately 12.7% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 3.11% of Floor & Decor worth $232,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.94.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.