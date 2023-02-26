Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Plans Dividend of $1.01

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.0143 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Fortescue Metals Group Trading Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $29.69 on Friday. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSUGY shares. CLSA lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.