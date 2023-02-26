Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.31

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.13. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 6,619 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Industries in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

