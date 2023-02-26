Fox Co. (FOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

FOX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FOX has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FOX opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,056,000 after buying an additional 506,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FOX by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,326,000 after buying an additional 230,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $78,611,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in FOX by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,272,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 597,323 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

