Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

TSE:FRU traded up C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$15.81. The company had a trading volume of 453,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.66 and a 52 week high of C$17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRU shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.92.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Articles

