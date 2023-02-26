FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $150.04

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.04 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.53). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.53), with a volume of 57,924 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157. The stock has a market capitalization of £316.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2,540.00 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

