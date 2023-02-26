FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.80-$7.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.70 EPS.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.5 %

FCN stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.11. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.