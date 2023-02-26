FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.80-$7.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.70 EPS.
FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.5 %
FCN stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.11. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
