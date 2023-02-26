FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.80-$7.70 EPS.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 52,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

