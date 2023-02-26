fuboTV (FUBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
fuboTV Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $453.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.
About fuboTV
fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.
