GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 3,200 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $497,254. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $57.05 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

