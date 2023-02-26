GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Increases Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,424 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 17,843.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,678,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,446 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $42,801,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 66.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,908,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,855 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 2.0 %

CNHI opened at $16.49 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.3861 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.