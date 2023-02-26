GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $169.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.78. The stock has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

