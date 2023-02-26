GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHC stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

