GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 405,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 227,987 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 102,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

