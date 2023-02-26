GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 500 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,510,836. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Stock Performance

K has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Shares of K stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

