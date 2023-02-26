Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of FOX worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

