Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.70 Million Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 479,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in BP by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 17.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BP by 26,376.5% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 235,806 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in BP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 288,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BP by 16.2% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 181,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Trading Up 0.1 %

BP opened at $39.70 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

