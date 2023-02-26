Gabelli Funds LLC Has $17.14 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 525,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

