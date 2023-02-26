Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,526,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.42% of B2Gold worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.32 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.91.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

BTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.