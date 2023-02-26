Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 200 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of J. M. Smucker worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.