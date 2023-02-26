Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.44% of Evolent Health worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Price Performance

EVH opened at $34.91 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

