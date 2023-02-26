Galxe Price Tops $1.90 (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Galxe token can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00008190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Galxe has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002088 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00416676 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.14 or 0.28173950 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000176 BTC.
Galxe Token Profile
Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Galxe
