Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 32,450 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32,450 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.26% of Ducommun worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 62.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:DCO opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $674.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.