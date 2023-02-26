Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $22.81 Million Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 624,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AZZ were worth $22,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in AZZ by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in AZZ by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Stock Up 0.7 %

AZZ opened at $40.55 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

AZZ Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.