Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $28.85 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.54% of Curtiss-Wright worth $28,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,677,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 693,955 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $177.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.41. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,014,900 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

