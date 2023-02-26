Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,749 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 6.97% of CIRCOR International worth $23,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 46,697 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 157,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

CIR stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIRCOR International Profile

CIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Stories

