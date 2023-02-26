Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.25% of Webster Financial worth $19,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

WBS stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

