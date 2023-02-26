Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,286 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.34% of Nexstar Media Group worth $21,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 269.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,448 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 366.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,526,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $6,360,800. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

NXST opened at $191.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.20. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

