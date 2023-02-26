Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 25,095 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,095 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.17% of MGM Resorts International worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $7,141,000. Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $4,458,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 34.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 61.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 490,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,259,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,175. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

