Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 257,885 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,885 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,195,000 after buying an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after buying an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

