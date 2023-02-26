Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,066 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.60% of Arcosa worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arcosa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Arcosa by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Separately, Stephens downgraded Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

